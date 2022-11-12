Former WWE manager discusses huge botch featuring Liv Morgan during six-pack challenge on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about a huge botch on SmackDown involving Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Sonya Deville.

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li faced off in a high-stakes six-pack challenge. During the matchup, Raquel set up a table at ringside and looked to power-slam Sonya from the steps onto the table. However, Morgan flew from the barricade and took Rodriguez down. Both stars missed the table completely and landed on the padding near the announcer's desk.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell questioned how they could botch the spot despite going over the match earlier in the day. He mentioned that despite the girls missing the table, everyone involved seemed to sell the impact of the bump.

"They go over these matches in the afternoon. She set it up and I'm thinking, what the ... They completely missed the table, completely missed it and everybody sold it like it was dog catching a hambone, I don't know. But they were all laying around. I looked around when two girls were fighting. How many were in there? Six? Two girls were engaged but four girls were just, I don't know, they weren't up. They were all laid down." [From 25:32 - 26:14]

You can watch the full show here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Dutch wanted Raquel Rodriguez to challenge WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

In the final stages of the match, the chaos at ringside allowed Shotzi to hit the Never Wake Up on Lacey Evans for the win. Mantell mentioned that he was hoping Raquel Rodriguez would win the six-pack challenge.

The former WWE manager detailed that it was a difficult match to produce and execute with many competitors involved and he was upset that the former NXT Champion did not emerge victorious.

"It's a hard match to produce, even harder to execute. And I'm pis*ed off because they beat my girl (Raquel Rodriguez)." [From 26:35 - 26:46]

With this win, Shotzi will now have the opportunity to face Ronda for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Survivor Series later this month.

What do you think of Shotzi's chances against the formidable Rousey? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Poll : 0 votes