WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spotted with top AEW star

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was recently spotted with AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF.

In the world of professional wrestling, wrestlers are often friends with each other even though they do not work under the same promotion. Since its inception, AEW has been one of the hottest places for wrestlers worldwide, and several WWE talents have jump shipped to the new promotion.

Several AEW and WWE talents are close friends in real life as they are often seen spending time with each other. The SmackDown Women's Champion recently posted a photo with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF. In the photo, Morgan used Friedman's famous catchphrase as the caption for her image.

"Better than you," Morgan Tweeted.

Fans were excited to see top superstars from rival promotions hanging out with each other during their off days.

Liv Morgan's best friend is currently signed with AEW

In 2017, Liv Morgan made her main roster debut alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan to form The Riott Squad. The trio were in several multi-women tag team matches but failed to make an impact.

In 2020, Sarah Logan left the promotion that made Morgan and Riott a tag team act. A year later, Riott was also released from the company, and Morgan began her journey to become a singles star.

A few months later, Ruby Riott made her AEW debut at All Out 2021 under a new in-ring name Ruby Soho and won her match. She has challenged for the AEW Women's Championship and TBS Women's Championship but failed to capture the title. She was last seen at All Out 2022, where she broke her nose.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank premium live event. She will be facing The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the third time when she puts her title on the line in an Extreme Rules match at the annual premium live event.

