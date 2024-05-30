9-time champion shows up in AEW to confront Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was in for a shock when she was confronted by a nine-time champion on the latest episode of Dynamite. The star whose appearance caught everyone by surprise is Stephanie Vaquer.

The NJPW Strong Women's Champion decided to grace this week's Dynamite with her presence, and that caught Mercedes off guard.

At the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Mone defeated Willow Nightingale to win the TBS Championship. She successfully defended her title on Dynamite against Skye Blue, who had earlier revealed to be her mystery attacker from weeks past. Stephanie Vaquer came out after the match when Mone was celebrating her win.

They both had a stare-down, and it seemed like the CMLL World Women's Champion was calling her shots against Mercedes Mone. A potential match between the two could take place at Forbidden Door, and that will undoubtedly blow the roof off the place.

Given that Mercedes Mone had previously worked for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, it will be great to see her go back to her former stomping ground, albeit for one day, and fight Vaquer.

While nothing has been made official yet, everything is pointing to the two potentially having a match. Forbidden Door this year is shaping up to be a great event, and we are still a month away.

