9-time champion in WWE is the 'pancreas of professional wrestling,' says Bryan Danielson

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently commented about a prominent WWE superstar and his role in professional wrestling.

There are a number of experienced veterans active in the business today. Apart from Danielson, Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns are also some of the biggest names in their respective promotions. However, other stars like Drew Gulak also serve an important function in pro wrestling.

In a recent interview with RJ City on Hey EW!, the American Dragon was asked who he would consider the 'pancreas of pro-wrestling.' Danielson had a well-thought-out response:

"This is one of the things that I do really well is I slow down so that I can think about a proper answer. One of the things about focus that's very important is the ability to tune out all the distractions and focus on who really could be the pancreas of professional wrestling and if I had to choose perhaps one person, I would say Drew Gulak." (H/T: Fightful)

You can check out the full video here:

Konnan recently commented on the former WWE Superstar's heel turn

Bryan Danielson's return last week saw him turn heel and beat down Kenny Omega. This has prompted criticism from Konnan.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran talked about how Danielson could have worked better as a babyface. He also mentioned how the present scenario was possibly a way for the American Dragon and Omega to square off:

"I thought it was a good chance to bring back Danielson as a face, I don’t know why they did that turn – the match will be incredible. Maybe they just did the turn to get a great match against two of the greatest wrestlers of the last ten years, but I would have had him team up with Kenny [Omega] but maybe Kenny’s gonna team up with the Young Bucks, I don’t know." (11:24 onward).

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE Superstar in AEW.

What do you make of Bryan Danielson's assessment of WWE Superstar Drew Gulak? Sound off in the comments section below!

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes