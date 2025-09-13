  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE Talking Smack
  • 9-time WWE champion reveals he deliberately tried to get himself fired: "I had been forced to retire"

9-time WWE champion reveals he deliberately tried to get himself fired: "I had been forced to retire"

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 13, 2025 00:58 GMT
The Old WWE Championship (Image via WWE
The Old WWE Championship (Image via WWE's Official YouTube)

A multi-time champion in WWE has recently revealed that he deliberately tried to get fired from the company. He stated that he tried saying wild stuff during the company's programming to get himself fired. The star is none other than the American Dragon Bryan Danielson.

Ad

Bryan made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2010. During his 11-year tenure with the company, he became a 5-time World Champion. He also held the tag team titles twice along and also won the United States and Intercontinental Championships once each.

In 2016, he was forced into an early retirement after having a history of concussions. While speaking on the Down Under the Ring podcast, Bryan revealed how he deliberately tried to get himself fired by saying wild things on Talking Smack.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I was trying to get fired by saying dumb stuff on Talking Smack. It was a different situation because I had been forced to retire. I thought I could come back to wrestling, but for a long time they wouldn’t let me. So I figured, ‘Maybe if I do this, I’ll get fired.’” [H:T/Ringside News]
Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

youtube-cover
Ad

Despite all of this, Bryan Danielson returned to wrestling in 2018 and had a great run in WWE before joining AEW back in 2021.

WWE Analyst Dave Meltzer believes Bryan Danielson will return to wrestling again

Bryan Danielson entered retirement as a full-time competitor after losing his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. Since then, he hasn't wrestled a single televised match for the company.

Ad

However, Dave Meltzer recently said that he believes Bryan will definitely wrestle again. While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, he said:

"I think that he's very comfortable with the idea that he's not going to wrestle again in a major way. I mean I believe he will wrestle again at some point...he's openly talked about the idea of doing indie shows because he said he can fool around and have fun and do indie shows. He said the style of wrestling in AEW is such that he doesn't think that he could go out there and work at that level, and he doesn't want to be the guy who lives on his rep, and also physically, his neck's not in good shape. He didn't have the surgery," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion actually returns to wrestling again.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications