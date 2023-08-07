9-time WWE Tag Team Champion is willing to face Edge in his final match after 22 years

A WWE Hall of Famer and former tag team legend wishes to reignite his iconic feud with Edge after over two decades as The Rated-R Superstar prepares to put a cap on his career.

It is still hard to believe that fans were fortunate enough to witness another WWE run by Edge after his retirement nearly a decade ago due to a neck injury. Even before the injury, The Rated-R Superstar had already solidified himself as a legend with his countless accolades and championship wins.

Although he has been an elite-level performer as a singles competitor, Edge also had a legendary tag team run alongside his partner, Christian. E&C is undoubtedly one of the greatest tag teams of all time, with several title victories up their sleeves.

Furthermore, their iconic feud against two other great tag teams, The Dudley Boyz and Hardy Boyz, is something fans could never forget. The three teams have torn the house down whenever they have been in the ring together, especially in their storied TLC matches.

WWE Hall of Famer and former Dudley Boyz member Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudely) recently reacted to the question of who should be involved in Edge's final feud. Bully took to Twitter and expressed his desire to run back the rivalry between the three legendary tag teams one last time:

"Standing alongside Christian against The Hardys and The Dudleys. Book it."

Update on the future of Edge with WWE

The Rated-R Superstar is still an active competitor in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he has not been in a notable feud for quite some time now, and fans have been speculating that the time for him to hang up his boots is drawing near.

However, many also speculated that he might be heading to AEW following his time in WWE to join his best friend, Christian Cage, and have one last run alongside him.

Britt Baker DMD Fan @WrestlingFan91_ I’d like to see Edge final match against his buddy Christian but Christian will most likely retire with AEW and Edge is retiring in WWE but I would love to see them face each other one more time before they both retire pic.twitter.com/aBbzmfK8Hc

It remains to be seen what Triple H and the creative team have in store for The Rated-R Superstar's remaining tenure.

Who do you think the WWE Hall of Famer should feud with before he retires for good?

