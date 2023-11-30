9-time WWE tag team champions lose on AEW Dynamite return

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, former WWE tag team champions made their return to the ring on the Wednesday show after months for a trios match.

The 9-time WWE tag team champions in question are The Hardys (aka Hardy Boyz). Earlier tonight, The Hardys made their return to the ring on AEW Dynamite after months of absence. The legendary tag team has been wrestling occasionally on AEW TV ever since their reunion last year.

The team of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy squared off against Top Flight, consisting of Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and Dante Martin in a trios match. Dante Martin made his TV return after months last week on Collision as well.

Expand Tweet

The match was a solid affair, with Matt and Jeff going strong in the ring even after all these years. However, The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy suffered a defeat in the end, as Matt and Jeff have been putting over the younger talents throughout their AEW run.

Henceforth, only time will tell what's next for Matt and Jeff Hardy in the All Elite promotion, as they are closing in on finishing up their Hall of Fame career sooner rather than later.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes