9-year veteran breaks silence after signing a long-term deal with AEW

AEW has recently been stocking up on some of the most notable names in the industry. Collision recently featured 9-year veteran commentator Ian Riccaboni, who has now confirmed that he'll be working with the promotion going forward.

Riccaboni is best known for his time on the Ring of Honor broadcasting team since 2014. The 36-year-old also conducted interviews on Phillies Nation TV between 2012 and 2015, as well as some announcing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2022.

In light of the recent reports surrounding his acquisition by All Elite Wrestling, Ian Riccaboni took to social media himself to praise the promotion and share his enthusiasm for his new position.

"Hey! I heard from a lot of folks today regarding this. I just want to say the AEW's team is first class. Hosting wrestling on cable has been a dream of mine. I am thrilled about the creative approach that gives me both that and Saturdays with my family,❤️" Riccaboni tweeted.

Social media was notably quite impressed with Riccaboni's work, as many praised his pairing with Caprice Coleman on Twitter. Ian's signing will likely result in more appearances down the line, but at this stage, nothing is concrete.

Ian Riccaboni has confirmed that his commentating for AEW will only be for "select" dates

In a separate post, Ian Riccaboni revealed that he's kept a journal over the years and will reveal the details in a public release. Apparently, the journal in question details all his failed job opportunities and fears as a husband and parent.

However, the turning point seems to have come alongside his arrangement with All Elite Wrestling, which he states will allow him to continue pursuing many other dreams and personal achievements.

"(...) This arrangement is a dream come true. ROH and select AEW dates. Means I can still coach soccer, basketball, and T-ball, keep pursuing my MBA, and keep my name in the hat for school board," Riccaboni tweeted.

Ian Riccaboni @IanRiccaboni I'm hoping to turn the journal into something to release to the public at some point. But! This arrangement is a dream come true. ROH and select AEW dates. Means I can still coach soccer, basketball, and T-ball, keep pursuing my MBA, and keep my name in the hat for school board.

Riccaboni will likely continue to be a regular for Ring of Honor, and potentially make appearances on Collison or even Dynamite going forward. Either way, many fans seem to be very pleased with Tony Khan's decision to hire him.

