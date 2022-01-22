"Keep my name out of your mouth" - AEW's Thunder Rosa blasts former WWE RAW star on Twitter

AEW's Thunder Rosa recently took to Twitter to slam her rival Mercedes Martinez, warning the former WWE RAW Superstar never to utter her name.

The last few weeks have seen Rosa and Martinez's feud escalate, as it has become one of the most heated programs in the promotion.

It all started on the December 29 episode of Dynamite, where Mercedes Martinez interfered in Thunder Rosa's match with Jade Cargill, costing La Mera Mera a place in the TBS Championship Tournament's finals.

Even though Rosa and Martinez have come face to face on a few occasions since then, they are yet to have a match. The Mexican star recently responded to a clip of Martinez talking about wanting to defeat Rosa shared by AEW's Twitter handle.

A visibly furious Rosa tweeted that she didn't want the former WWE star mentioning her name again. Check out the AEW star's tweet below:

"Keep my name out of your mouth @RealMMartinez cause I’m about to stick my foot in yours if you keep talking about me….", tweeted Rosa.

Thunder Rosa is expected to challenge AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker soon

While she's currently feuding with Martinez, fans can expect this rivalry to culminate in the coming weeks, after which Rosa could shift her focus to Baker.

It's no secret the promotion has been building to a third and decisive match between Thunder Rosa and the Britt Baker for quite some time now. A recent report suggested that Tony Khan and co were eyeing the Revolution pay-per-view for the rubber match.

Considering their last bout was arguably the best women's match in AEW history, there are a lot of expectations for Baker and Rosa's next encounter. La Mera Mera is also the premier babyface in the women's division and worthy of dethroning The Doctor as the Women's Champion.

Do you think Mercedes Martinez could register an upset win over Thunder Rosa whenever the two compete? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Anirudh B