Surprising finish to Hair vs. Hair match between Chris Jericho and top star on AEW Dynamite Road Rager

This week, AEW presented a special Road Rager edition of Dynamite. We kicked things off with a hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz.

The bout was yet another chapter in the epic rivalry between the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) and Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston.

The match started off with an early brawl on the outside which saw Ortiz slam the former WWE Superstar into the barricade. The latter then gained control of the match when he hit Ortiz with a brainbuster off the ring apron.

The Wizard then locked in the Walls of Jericho, which was reversed into a pin attempt by the former Impact star. In the midst of the entire ordeal, Kingston started brawling on the outside with the JAS; Santana and Wheeler Yuta then came to even the odds.

The Mad King took advantage of the chaos on the outside to hit Jericho with a spinning backfist, but to no avail. When the referee was distracted, Fuego Del Sol came out from under the ring and hit Ortiz with a baseball bat.

Jericho took advantage and picked up a pinfall victory. After the contest, Fuego unmasked himself to reveal that it was Sammy Guevara. Ortiz started to cut his hair in the ring as Kingston told the JAS that they are not done yet.

The JAS and Team Kingston are all set to collide at AEW Blood and Guts in two weeks. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

