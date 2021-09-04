"A big draw" - Wrestling legend reveals he's a fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy [Exclusive]

Kenny Bolin was on Sportskeeda's AEW All Out preview. The wrestling legend revealed that he is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy.

According to Bolin, Cassidy was one of the few AEW stars with a wider mainstream appeal because of his uniqueness. The 'Starmaker' was also surprised to see Cassidy's match on the Buy-In pre-show instead of the main card:

"Anything that Orange Cassidy is a part of, that would be where my heart would be to see something good happen there. Orange Cassidy, it has been pointed out to me, is the only star they have on the show that gets dramatic attention outside of the wrestling business that you see his videos, his tweets... outside of wrestling. And you gotta have that because you're always trying to build a new fanbase and Orange Cassidy is that guy so why he would be on a pre-show or a Buy-In show or anything like that... I think he needs to be a featured talent on the show," Bolin said.

"Orange Cassidy is a big draw outside of the wrestling business just from what difference he brings to the table. I didn't know anything about him until recently but I'm entertained by him," Bolin explained.

Best Friends have a match on the Buy-In for AEW All Out

Orange Cassidy will team up with Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Jurassic Express for the AEW All Out Buy-In. The quintuple will take on the Hardy Family Office in a five-on-five match. Team HFO is led by Matt Hardy and includes Private Party and TH2.

This follows Orange Cassidy vs Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite. Hardy was a bloody mess as Cassidy beat him by the end.

