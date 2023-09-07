A devastating move has been overused to the point of being "prostituted," says WWE veteran Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently reflected on his frustrations with the frequent use of the 'Canadian Destroyer' move in matches.

The Canadian Destroyer is one of the most dangerous moves in professional wrestling and used to be the final move wrestlers pulled out during their match in order to defeat their opponent. However, Bully Ray believes that the move has lost its charm.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about how the move has lost its importance in professional wrestling.

"I've seen the move over the past couple of years start to get overused, start to get prostituted, start to get watered-down. Then I saw what I saw the other night ...," H/T:[WrestlingInc]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talks about CM Punk's AEW release

WWE legend Bully Ray recently talked about the controversial release of CM Punk.

Earlier this week, CM Punk was shockingly released from All Elite Wrestling due to the recent backstage alteration he had with Jack Perry. Reportedly, Punk was the one who started the fight backstage which led to the company terminating his contract.

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray was asked whether AEW is a better place now that CM Punk is gone.

Bully disagreed and talked about the situation surrounding CM Punk:

"CM Punk is a star. That whole Saturday show revolved around Punk; we've talked about on this show. Fans have talked about it on this show and how they feel like Saturday's show is better than Wednesday's show because Punk had more involvement with it."

WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"So how does the product become better, without a worldwide star like CM Punk? Keyword, product. How is the product better? Not the locker room, 'cause I agree with you guys on the locker room. Because even if Punk wasn't in your way, even if you didn't have an issue with Punk, you're probably walking on eggshells going, 'Oh boy I don't wanna get CM Punk mad at me.' How is the product better?" [2:40-3:30]

Do you agree with Bully Ray''s comments? Let us know in the comments below.

