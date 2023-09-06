"How is the product better?" - Bully Ray shares his thoughts on CM Punk's AEW release

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray recently commented on whether he thought it would be smooth sailing for AEW now that CM Punk was no longer with the promotion.

Earlier this week, CM Punk was released from AEW following an altercation between himself and Jack Perry at the All In event. Perry, on the other hand, has been suspended indefinitely from AEW.

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray was asked whether AEW was a better place now than it was a week ago.

He answered no. According to Bully Ray, Punk was a star and was part of why people believed Collision was better than Dynamite.

"CM Punk is a star. That whole Saturday show revolved around Punk; we've talked about on this show. Fans have talked about it on this show and how they feel like Saturday's show is better than Wednesday's show because Punk had more involvement with it."

He admitted that this was only about the product itself. For locker room chemistry and behavior, he agreed with what the people have been saying about the former AEW World Champion.

"So how does the product become better, without a worldwide star like CM Punk? Keyword, product. How is the product better? Not the locker room, 'cause I agree with you guys on the locker room. Because even if Punk wasn't in your way, even if you didn't have an issue with Punk, you're probably walking on eggshells going, 'Oh boy I don't wanna get CM Punk mad at me.' How is the product better?" [2:40-3:30]

Expand Tweet

Mark Henry comments on CM Punk leaving AEW

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry also gave his thoughts on the Chicago native's firing from AEW.

On the Busted Open Podcast, The World's Strongest Man mentioned how his departure will affect the promotion's finances, but he does not think that his release means the talent has been reduced. He believed there would now be peace with the problem being gone.

"As far as Punk is concerned, it’s not the offense affected, it’s the money, the gates, the live events, the brass tacks dealing with licensing products and merchandise money coming in. Money is going to be affected. Still, everything is solved now. The problem is gone, and there should be peace and prosperity in life." [H/T:Wrestling Headlines]

Expand Tweet

No one can say whether Punk departing from AEW has more positives than negatives. Per the WWE Hall of Famer, the promotion will take a blow in their finances in exchange for a little more piece in the locker room. Sometimes, sacrifices need to be made for the betterment of the majority.

What is your take on CM Punk leaving AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from the first half of this article.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena