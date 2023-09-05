Mark Henry honestly believes CM Punk's release is going to hurt AEW in a big way

AEW President Tony Khan recently arrived at the difficult decision of firing one of the biggest stars of his company, CM Punk. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has discussed how Punk's release could affect the Jacksonville-based promotion.

CM Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling after his alleged backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at All In 2023. The company investigated the matter internally before releasing The Second City Saint and suspending Perry indefinitely.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry talked about Punk's firing and how it could hurt AEW financially.

"When [Dennis] Rodman left, the team got worse. When he left Chicago, they got worse. San Antonio, they got worse. Detroit got worse when he left because he was a defensive stalwart. ‘I’m gonna go against your best player, and I’m going to make his life miserable. It’s going to affect his offense.’ As far as Punk is concerned, it’s not the offense affected, it’s the money, the gates, the live events, the brass tacks dealing with licensing products and merchandise money coming in. Money is going to be affected. Still, everything is solved now. The problem is gone, and there should be peace and prosperity in life." [H/T:Wrestlingheadlines]

AEW star Mark Henry is upset about how quickly reports come out after backstage incidents

Mark Henry also gave his thoughts on the reports that emerge online after real-life backstage incidents in pro wrestling companies.

All Elite Wrestling has been plagued with many backstage issues in its short run, including last year's "Brawl Out" fiasco involving CM Punk and The Elite. Since the scuffle, many contradictory reports have surfaced on the internet.

On the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry questioned how fans trusted the abovementioned reports.

"There have always been stooges and moles. You want to nip that in the bud and put punishments out there for it. If you find out this person did this or leaked that, how can you trust that? You have to have hard punishments for that. I don’t think there is. I think people feel they’re going to get a slap on the wrist if anything [happened], so they’re going to keep exposing what happened behind the scenes. It sucks." [H/T: Wrestlingheadlines]

Do you agree with AEW veteran Mark Henry's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

