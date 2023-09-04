WWE bringing CM Punk back after getting fired from AEW could happen for one sole reason, according to former superstar

Stevie Richards believes WWE could re-sign CM Punk after his release from AEW for a single reason.

Punk was released from the Stamford-based company in 2014 after spending several years there as an active competitor. Although he retired from in-ring competition following his departure, The Straight-Edge Superstar returned in 2021 to join AEW. However, he was recently fired following a backstage incident at All In London.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Stevie Richards claimed the Stamford-based company does not need to bring Punk back. However, they could re-sign him to "mess with him."

"What do they need anybody for? Rest in peace, but in the height of the supposed, you know, war, they released Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman on the same day. Think about that. So, Vince doesn't need anybody. WWE doesn't need him. Will they bring him back to maybe mess with him? That's always a possibility. They might bring us [him and Rene Dupree] back. That's our job. Stop Punk, that's our job, to be screwed with [laughs]," he said. [32:18 - 32:48]

James Ellsworth believes WWE signing CM Punk could be the right move

Since the news of CM Punk's firing from AEW broke, fans have split between some who want to see him back in the Stamford-based company and others who believe the promotion is better without him.

Former SmackDown star James Ellsworth took to Twitter to address the possibility of Punk returning to the Stamford-based company, claiming it could be a great move.

"Idk about the backstage stuff, I wasn't there, therefore I don't know what happened and it's none of my business is just my opinion on it, business wise it'd be a great move for #wwe to have him and yea see how it goes, considering he was pushing numbers and as we speak the top selling merch guy for #aew , if he acts up, then yea do what ya gotta do, like any job."

