CM Punk returning at WWE Payback 2023 after 9 years to confront top superstar is possible, believes ex-SmackDown star 

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth recently addressed CM Punk's firing from AEW.

After spending nearly nine years in the Stamford-based company, Punk was released in 2014. The Best in the World later announced his retirement from wrestling. However, he returned to the business in 2021 to join AEW. Over the past two years, the 44-year-old has been involved in several backstage altercations with his AEW co-workers.

Earlier today, Tony Khan's promotion announced the termination of Punk's contract after the latter was involved in another backstage incident at All In London. Former SmackDown star James Ellsworth took to Twitter to address the news, suggesting The Straight Edge Superstar could still make it to Payback to confront his former rival, John Cena.

"Ya know .. There's ways to get #CMPunk to the ring tonight by like idk 9pm face to face with #JohnCena .. #WWEPayback..," wrote Ellsworth.

When a fan questioned his suggestion, Ellsworth explained why he believed it would be a good move by the Stamford-based company.

"Idk about the backstage stuff, I wasn't there, therefore I don't know what happened and it's none of my business is just my opinion on it, business wise it'd be a great move for #wwe to have him and yea see how it goes, considering he was pushing numbers and as we speak the top selling merch guy for #aew , if he acts up, then yea do what ya gotta do, like any job."

John Cena will host WWE Payback

Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned from a full-time superstar into a part-time competitor. He last wrestled in April when he lost a United States Championship match to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Cena recently returned to the Stamford-based company. According to the announced schedule, he would appear at several shows over the next month. Last night on SmackDown, the Leader of the Cenation revealed that he will host tonight's Payback Premium Live Event. The 16-time World Champion was then confronted by Jimmy Uso, who soon received an Attitude Adjustment after trying to superkick The Champ.

