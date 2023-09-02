3 things John Cena can do at WWE Payback 2023

John Cena is back for the Cenation, and this time, The Champ will likely stick around for a while. On his grand homecoming on SmackDown, he announced that he will host WWE Payback tomorrow.

Considering the lack of star power for the upcoming Premium Live Event, Cena's appearance will attract several casual viewers, grabbing more attention and generating hype.

However, considering that his current run is expected to last a while, we can expect Cena to play a significant role at Payback.

#3. John Cena pays an emotional, heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

The rumor mill suggested that The Champ would pay a touching tribute to the late Bray Wyatt, who unfortunately passed away last week, on SmackDown. However, much to the apparent displeasure of the fan base, Cena made no mention of his former rival.

WWE might be saving the tribute for a more significant occasion like Payback. Over nine years ago, Cena defeated Wyatt in a Last Man Standing Match at the Premium Live Event. Furthermore, The Fiend lost his final Universal Title at the same event in 2020.

Cena can bring up his tumultuous past with the former Universal Champion before acknowledging his achievements and leading the crowd in another heartfelt tribute.

#2. John Cena has another confrontation with Grayson Waller

Are we in for another confrontation between these two?

Grayson Waller will have another significant chunk of the spotlight when he hosts a special edition of his talk show with The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.

The brash Australian Superstar will likely taunt Rhodes on The Grayson Waller Effect. However, another possibility involves Waller berating Cena, whom he infamously confronted at Money in the Bank 2023.

This would likely lead to Rhodes and Cena taking the SmackDown Superstar to a massive reception. This would help put The American Nightmare over and pave the way for an extended program with Waller in the foreseeable future.

#1. The 16-time world champion wants to break Ric Flair's record

Although he has accomplished everything there is to achieve in the ring, a 17th World Championship must be on John Cena's bucket list.

Therefore, he can declare his intentions at WWE Payback and put Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Roman Reigns on notice. Cena may have unintentionally crossed The Tribal Chief on SmackDown already when he meddled in The Bloodline saga by insulting Jimmy Uso.

As for Rollins, they may be rumored to team up at WWE Superstar Spectacle, but they could have a title match somewhere down the line.

