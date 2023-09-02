WWE fans angry after John Cena's SmackDown appearance 

The last two weeks have been very emotional for WWE, and with John Cena returning to SmackDown, fans had a lot of expectations. They were left quite angry instead as the star didn't really live up to the one thing that they had really wanted from him - a Bray Wyatt tribute.

The star's passing has left the wrestling world shaken. Most of the community is still unable to accept the young star's untimely passing at only 36 years of age. Cena's role in the company after his return was not known, but returning only a week after the star's passing, fans expected him to pay tribute to the star.

in the show opening opening promo, John Cena made no reference to Wyatt at all. Instead, he spoke about his own schedule, promising fans he would always give them everything he had. He also had an exchange with Jimmy Uso, another thing that the fans didn't really expect from him.

Fans, it appears, were very disappointed with the approach that WWE took with Cena's approach on his hugely hyped return to SmackDown. One fan straight up said that they were disappointed, while others called him and the company out for the lack of tribute to Wyatt.

The fans are not happy with the star

This was only the opening appearance though, so John Cena may still pay tribute to Wyatt before the end of the show.

