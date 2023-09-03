"Triple H needs to bring CM Punk home" - WWE fans react to CM Punk being fired from AEW

CM Punk's tumultuous time in All Elite Wrestling came to an end today and many fans are hoping he will return to WWE.

AEW had its biggest event in company history this past Sunday night at Wembley Stadium. However, fans were not talking about what a great show All In was following the event. instead,e they were discussing another incident involving Punk. Jack Perry and CM Punk were involved in a backstage scuffle just before the event went on the air following the Zero Hour kickoff show.

Punk reportedly lunged toward AEW President Tony Khan during the altercation and threatened to quit the company. Tony Khan announced today that All Elite Wrestling had terminated CM Punk's contract.

Wrestling fans took to social media in droves to comment on Punk being fired by AEW. Most fans believe that the firing was deserved, but would still like to see him return "home" to WWE.

WWE legend Teddy Long claims Vince McMahon would have capitalized on CM Punk drama

Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently discussed the backstage involving CM Punk and claimed that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon would have capitalized on it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long claimed that Vince McMahon would have seen the incident between Punk and Jack Perry as a way to make money. Long added that an angle between the two stars not only would have drawn money but would have brought in ratings as well.

“Vince would do it [put them together in the ring]. Not only does that draw money, but it draws ratings too. That does a lot of stuff for TV, but it also, if Vince did do that, I will guarantee you, he would have a conversation with both of them before they even went out there, and he would explain what's good and what's not bad. Vince would have capitalized on it. That's money right there. Like I said, we don't know whether they are working or not, but if they are, then I think they are doing a poor job of it," Long said. [10:43 - 11:13]

You can check out the full video below:

CM Punk arrived in AEW on August, 2021 and just a little over two years later he is gone. Only time will tell if one of wrestling's most controversial figures finds his way back to WWE down the line.

Would you like to see Punk return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

