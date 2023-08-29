CM Punk threatened to quit AEW after altercation with top star at All In - Reports

CM Punk is back amongst the controversy, this time for his scuffle with a top AEW star at All In 2023. The talent in question is Jack Perry.

Punk and Perry's backstage issue first came to light when it was reported The Second City Saint rejected the former FTW Champion's idea to use real glass during a segment on Collision. Jack Perry worsened matters by taking a subtle shot at CM Punk during a spot involving glass in his match against Hook at All In Zero Hour.

A backstage "physical confrontation" reportedly took place after Perry's bout and before Punk's clash against Samoa Joe at Wembley Stadium. Some reports claim that the former Jungle Boy started the conflict, while The Straight Edge Superstar is the aggressor in others.

Whatever may be the case, CM Punk was apparently disturbed by the whole saga, and he even threatened to quit AEW "in the heat of the moment" following the incident, as per Wade Keller of PWTorch.

"PWTorch is told that in the aftermath of the incident between C.M. Punk and Jack Perry last night that Punk, in the heat of the moment, was threatening to quit AEW over his frustration with everything that happened," reported Wade Keller.

Jack Perry was allegedly sent home after the fiasco with CM Punk, and further updates state that the Chicago native was also removed from the building not long after.

It remains to be seen what is next in this fast-developing story in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

