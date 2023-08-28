Jack Perry reportedly started a backstage brawl with CM Punk at AEW All In

AEW All In has apparently already become a site for backstage conflict.

Tensions between Jack Perry and CM Punk do not seem to be simmering down anytime soon, especially considering the shot the former took at Punk during his FTW Title defense against HOOK. As reported before, the two already heat backstage due to a proposed spot being turned down by the Chicago Native.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, there was an altercation between Jack Perry and Punk shortly before the latter had his match with Samoa Joe. The report tentatively stated that Perry was the one to start the conflict, leading to things getting physical backstage.

As of the time of this writing, further details on how things calmed down are yet to be revealed. It should be noted that the report states that it is only one side of the story.

As of now, it remains to be seen if these issues will lead to further problems for the AEW locker room.