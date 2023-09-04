WWE star appears to subtly react to CM Punk’s AEW departure

CM Punk's AEW firing has led to the wrestling world sounding off about the former WWE Superstar's current situation.

Whether this is a work, or is in fact the reality that we live in today, and whether he could return to the Stamford-based promotion, cannot be ascertained presently. As of this writing, the former WWE Champion who held the title for 434 days is no longer part of AEW, as confirmed by Tony Khan himself.

Zelina Vega recently shared a cryptic post on her social media handle, with many fans speculating that the LWO star is reacting to Punk's news.

Expand Tweet

Check out some fan reactions to Zelina Vega's post below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins had previously commented on a possible Punk return, more than once in fact, showing his utter disdain towards the Second City Saint. Some fans have been vocal about the former Straight Edge Society leader resurfacing on WWE television. It remains to be seen if Triple H will pull the trigger and re-sign the longest reigning world champion of the modern era prior to The Tribal Chief.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shares honest feelings about CM Punk

CM Punk may still be a tough star to deal with, according to many people. However, suffice to say that he also has a few contemporaries who respect him and look back fondly at the work they have done together, let alone the many fans who love Punk through it all.

The Undertaker squashed all the rumors of his real-life beef with CM Punk when doing an interview with Inside The Ropes:

“He was great to work with. I’m very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great. I had no beef with Punk, he was always business with me. Hopefully, I was with him [too],” Taker said.

The Phenom further added how Punk knew when it is strictly business and as an athlete, one has to roll with it:

“He was good with me and that’s all that matters. Business is business, whatever’s best for business…Everybody thinks they’re an expert but they really have no clue. It’s ridiculous online. Business has always been business and [Punk] was always business with me.” [H/T - Wrestling. Inc]

Are you a fan of CM Punk and would you like to see him resurface on WWE TV or AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here