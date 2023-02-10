"I don't want you to be a part of our industry" - Seth Rollins slams CM Punk, calls him selfish

Seth Rollins has once again slammed former WWE Champion CM Punk with some ruthless comments.

During an interview last month, Seth Rollins made it clear that he doesn't want CM Punk to return to WWE. He went as far as calling him a cancer to the pro-wrestling industry.

Seth Rollins doubled down on his comments on Punk during a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio. Comparing him with Logan Paul, Rollins called Punk selfish and stated that he doesn't want people like him to be a part of WWE or even the pro-wrestling industry.

“Punk and Logan Paul are two different personalities but they’re both as selfish as it comes and if you’re not gonna help, then I don’t want you to be a part of our industry, I don’t want you to be a part of our company and that’s all there is to that, said Seth Rollins." (h/t WrestleTalk)

After his controversial WWE exit in 2014, CM Punk shocked the world by making his pro-wrestling return in 2021 and joining AEW. He went on to become a two-time AEW Champion.

However, he got into an ugly backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks last year after AEW All Out and has been on the sidelines ever since. Multiple reports have suggested that the AEW locker room doesn't want him back, and his future with the company looks doubtful as of now.

"It pains me to have to say bad things about him" - Seth Rollins on CM Punk's impact on his career

The former Shield member further mentioned during the interview how it pains him to say bad things about Punk because of how much The Second City Saint helped him during his career. He concluded by stating that Punk is in a different headspace now and he's not a fan of that.

“And here’s the thing that I will say one thing about Punk and end it on a positive note with him: that guy has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him because he helped me out, he really did. He’s been a good guy to me for a lot of my career but for whatever reason, the past, maybe, six-seven years, he’s in a different headspace and we’re not on the same page and to see kind of what he’s done and taken, taken, taken it’s always about him, I’m not a fan. I’m just not a fan. Not a fan. There’s a place for him man, he’s got a lot to give, I just wish his head was in a different spot,” Rollins added. (h/t WrestleTalk)

(via Hall Of Fame) “He was shooting 100%. I’m just glad I didn’t have to say it. I’m just glad people can’t look at me now and be like I’m a hater.”- Booker T on Seth Rollins calling CM Punk a cancer(via Hall Of Fame) https://t.co/j1CsmMgqY5

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have shared the ring on many occasions in the past, with The Shield storyline heavily focused around Punk in its initial days.

While many are considering these comments from Rollins as 100% shoot, there is a section of fans that believe this could be storyline related. The fantasy bookings of Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk have started doing rounds on the internet and it is to be seen whether anything of that sort actually happens.

