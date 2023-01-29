"CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WM 39" - Twitter convinced about mega feud following the RAW star's sly dig ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The wrestling world recently reacted to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins taking brutal shots at AEW star CM Punk.

The Voice of the Voiceless has been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming since the 'Brawl Out' incident last year. He is currently out of action with an injury, and if reports are to be believed, his future in the Jacksonville-based promotion is uncertain.

There has been some fan speculation about Punk potentially jumping ship to WWE somewhere down the line. However, one RAW Superstar clearly stated that he doesn't want CM Punk anywhere near him in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

During his interview with Wrestling Inc. ahead of Royal Rumble 2023, The Visionary called Punk a "cancer" and took multiple digs at him. The Twitterati erupted at Rollins' comments on the current AEW star, with many fans claiming it could lead to a feud between the two stars in WWE.

Below are some of the reactions to the same on the social media site:

🍾K.C🍾 @Kentayvon121 @WrestlePurists Cm punk vs Seth Rollins at Wm39 @WrestlePurists Cm punk vs Seth Rollins at Wm39 👀

Arekami Wrestling @ErothPathak @WrestlePurists imagine this is kayfabe and Punk returns tonight to confront Rollins 🤣 @WrestlePurists imagine this is kayfabe and Punk returns tonight to confront Rollins 🤣

The Late Late Jake Show @IdiotB9720 @WrestlePurists So Seth is the first Punk feud if he comes back interesting and also the very right choice given that Seth hasn’t had an off match or feud since 2020 @WrestlePurists So Seth is the first Punk feud if he comes back interesting and also the very right choice given that Seth hasn’t had an off match or feud since 2020

Kev 🌪(For the Pricefield) @breakingdead1 @WrestlePurists Seth trying to set up a surprise Wrestlemania match with Punk cause Cody moving on to Roman @WrestlePurists Seth trying to set up a surprise Wrestlemania match with Punk cause Cody moving on to Roman 😂

Wolfpac Sting @TheVega_Family @WrestleOps Already setting up Punk’s first feud once he’s back … long term booking @WrestleOps Already setting up Punk’s first feud once he’s back … long term booking

Adam Wilson @AdamWilsonIE @WrestlePurists Well that’s the first storyline for when he returns in the rumble. @WrestlePurists Well that’s the first storyline for when he returns in the rumble.

Mike @mikeg676 @WrestlePurists A punk vs Rollins match would be great. @WrestlePurists A punk vs Rollins match would be great.

Teddy Long recently spoke about how WWE could possibly bring CM Punk back to the fold

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long said that he is not too interested in The Voice of the Voiceless' potential WWE return being a "surprise."

"Well, I look at it different. I’d like for him not to be a surprise. I’d like for him, that’s all of a sudden and f*** there he is," Teddy Long said. [25:33 - 25:40]

The wrestling veteran further added that CM Punk's return could keep the viewers for the RAW after Royal Rumble.

"Now you got something to go right into Monday Night RAW with. You come right out of that and you go right into RAW and you got ‘em hooked now. And they are waiting to see if when he comes out on RAW what’s going to happen right there. I leave it a mystery man, and give that big shock. You got ‘em. Now Monday Night RAW they’re hooked, they are waiting on him,” he added. [25:41 - 25:58]

Despite much fan speculation about Punk's possible WWE return, it is highly unlikely that it will happen as he is still contracted to AEW.

However, it will be interesting to see if he is open to a move to the sports entertainment juggernaut after his potential exit from All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think CM Punk will rejoin the Stamford-based company before retiring from pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

