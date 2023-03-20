WWE legend The Undertaker quashes rumor of real-life beef with his former WrestleMania rival

WWE legend The Undertaker denied rumors of a real-life feud with his former WrestleMania rival CM Punk. The Second City Saint aimed to break the undefeated streak after losing his title to The Rock at the Royal Rumble in 2013.

The Undertaker and CM Punk faced off at WrestleMania 29 in a highly anticipated match. The Deadman emerged victorious and extended his WrestleMania streak to 21-0. Despite rumors of bad blood after Punk's departure from WWE and joining AEW, the WWE Hall of Famer recently denied any animosity. He spoke positively about working with the leader of The Straight Edge Society.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, The Undertaker revealed that he had a good working relationship with the AEW star and is proud of their match at WrestleMania 29. He also denied any tension between the two.

“He was great to work with. I’m very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great. I had no beef with Punk, he was always business with me. Hopefully, I was with him [too],” Taker said. [H/T - Wrestling. Inc]

Furthermore, he stated that business is business and CM Punk was always professional with him:

“He was good with me and that’s all that matters. Business is business, whatever’s best for business…Everybody thinks they’re an expert but they really have no clue. It’s ridiculous online. Business has always been business and [Punk] was always business with me.” [H/T - Wrestling. Inc]

You can check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker said he was going to punch an AEW star in a hilarious segment

The Undertaker said he would have punched The Big Show (aka Paul Wight) if he had forced him to perform the Spinaroonie move during a WWE post-show segment in 2002. After a RAW episode, wrestlers urged The Deadman to do the move, but he declined and hit Triple H with a Chokeslam instead.

The Phenom stated in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet that he would have punched The Big Show if he had touched him:

"I finally saw my spot and I jumped out of the ring and I headed back to the back. And I looked over my shoulder and here comes Big Show. Vince [McMahon] had sent Big Show to come get me and he came through that curtain. I said, 'You may kill me and eat me, but I'm gonna punch you in the face if you touch me."

The Big Show, who now works for AEW, listened to his former WWE opponent's words and stayed backstage. The Rock, Triple H, and Vince McMahon walked down to the ring during the segment.

What do you think of the matches between CM Punk and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29? Sound of the comments section.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes