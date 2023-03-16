The Undertaker was prepared to punch AEW star in the face if he intervened in hilarious WWE moment

The Undertaker recently revealed how he would have reacted if The Big Show got involved in a famous WWE post-show segment.

On August 12, 2002, The Deadman was encouraged by several superstars to perform Booker T's signature Spinaroonie move following a RAW episode. After repeatedly refusing to break out a 'Takeroonie,' the WWE icon hit Triple H with a Chokeslam before riding away on his motorcycle.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker said he would have punched The Big Show if the seven-footer forced him to return:

"I finally saw my spot and I jumped out of the ring and I headed back to the back. And I looked over my shoulder and here comes Big Show. Vince [McMahon] had sent Big Show to come get me and he came through that curtain. I said, 'You may kill me and eat me, but I'm gonna punch you in the face if you touch me.'"

The Big Show, who now works for AEW under his real name Paul Wight, listened to his former WWE opponent's words. While The Rock, Triple H, and Vince McMahon walked down to the ring during the Spinaroonie segment, The Big Show stayed backstage.

Why The Undertaker was encouraged to perform a Spinaroonie

Booker T teamed up with Goldust, The Rock, and The Undertaker in a losing effort against Christian, Lance Storm, Test, and Triple H on RAW. Unbeknownst to The Deadman, Vince McMahon wanted him to perform his own version of Booker T's Spinaroonie after the match.

The seven-time world champion had no interest in performing a 'Takeroonie' despite McMahon's best efforts to make him break character:

"There was such a time period there where I think that was the company's goal, was to see who could get me to break," The Undertaker said. "I mean, it was non-stop."

The Hall of Famer also explained why he was disappointed with his WrestleMania 34 match against John Cena.

