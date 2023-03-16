The Undertaker on the one thing he refused to do in WWE

The Undertaker recently opened up about one of the few times he won a battle with WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

On August 12, 2002, Booker T surprised The Deadman after an episode of RAW by challenging him to perform a Spinaroonie for the fans. Several superstars walked down to the ring and encouraged the WWE icon to break out a 'Takeroonie.' However, he repeatedly declined before eventually leaving the ring.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker recalled how McMahon put Booker T up to the idea:

"I always told him [Vince McMahon], 'I don't care who you are, what you do, you'll never get me to do that.' And you don't tell Vince that you can't or won't do something, because it becomes his passion in life. But I can honestly say he never got me to do a Takeroonie. So, I won. That's the one battle I won with Vince."

Michael @MichaelxHell That is the face of a very angry man inside lol #Takeroonie http://t.co/Mdb8dHGErB That is the face of a very angry man inside lol #Takeroonie http://t.co/Mdb8dHGErB

The amusing post-show segment lasted almost 30 minutes. It eventually led to The Undertaker riding away on his motorcycle after hitting Triple H with a Chokeslam.

How Booker T tricked The Undertaker after WWE RAW

RAW ended with Booker T, Goldust, The Rock, and The Undertaker losing to Christian, Lance Storm, Test, and Triple H.

Following the show, Booker T was expected to perform his signature Spinaroonie taunt to send the fans home happy. However, the two-time Hall of Famer then grabbed the microphone and said he wanted his on-screen ally to perform the move himself.

Michael @MichaelxHell This, Ladies and Gentlemen, is @VinceMcMahon about to get killed by The Undertaker for requesting the #Takeroonie http://t.co/PqMk4w4QZZ This, Ladies and Gentlemen, is @VinceMcMahon about to get killed by The Undertaker for requesting the #Takeroonie http://t.co/PqMk4w4QZZ

The Phenom added that he was the only person unaware of what was about to happen:

"Booker T swerved me. We've been doing this same match after TV tapings that was our advertised dark match. We've been doing it for weeks, and, you know every night I'd get on there and say, 'Let's have Booker do a Spinaroonie,' everybody go crazy. Well, Booker gets the microphone one night and completely swerved me, which was all set up. Vince was in on it, everybody was in on it."

The 2022 Hall of Famer also spoke about a separate moment with Vince McMahon that made him want to walk out of WrestleMania.

