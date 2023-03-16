"I'm going" – The Undertaker wanted to leave WWE WrestleMania after hearing Vince McMahon's idea

The Undertaker recently recalled how he was left frustrated by Vince McMahon's creative plans at WWE WrestleMania 34.

The 57-year-old initially thought he had retired after losing to Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania 33 main event in 2017. A year later, he was asked to return to the ring against John Cena after undergoing successful hip surgery.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer said he trained for a "45-minute war" against Cena. However, on the day of the show, McMahon informed him that the match was only going to last a few minutes.

"Vince calls me into his office and he goes, 'Okay, it's just gonna be about five minutes. You're gonna squash him,'" The Undertaker stated. "I'm like, 'What? What?' And, you know, Vince, he just thought that was the funniest [thing], because he knew how hard I'd been training. I'm like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.' I said, 'I'm going.' I said, 'I'm doing 30 [minutes] or I'm not going out.'"

The Undertaker was disappointed with his performance against Reigns at WrestleMania 33. He wanted to redeem himself by producing a high-quality match against Cena, but McMahon planned to tell a different story.

How The Undertaker prepared for WrestleMania 34

After losing to Roman Reigns in 2017, The Undertaker seemingly had no plans to wrestle again. He even considered retirement a year earlier after defeating Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32.

The Deadman eventually changed his mind when Vince McMahon approached him about facing John Cena:

"I said, 'Give me a few weeks.' So I get a ring shipped down here to Texas, and I rent a place and I build this, I put the ring in this building, and I start training and lo and behold, I can move again. So, probably the hardest that I've ever trained, not ever I trained, but the hardest I've been able to train in probably 10 years. And I was ready, man. I was, my cardio, I trained for like a 45-minute [match]."

Ultimately, Cena and McMahon convinced The Undertaker that the match should be short. The Phenom secured the win in just two minutes and 45 seconds after hitting his legendary opponent with a Tombstone Piledriver.

