WWE veteran says Tony Khan should have fired top AEW star for backstage incident with CM Punk

AEW Tony Khan announced the difficult decision he made last week to fire CM Punk after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry. However, did he handle the situation correctly? Jim Cornette doesn't think so.

Similarly to the other major altercation CM Punk had at All Out last year, stories about the actual timeline of events vary. Despite the difference in the details, it's largely believed that the two men clashed after Perry's match and that Punk ended up choking him.

During a special episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette speculated how he would have handled the drama at AEW All In if he were Tony Khan.

"Okay, [Jack] Perry, sounds like you’re lucky that he only front-face-locked you instead of mashing your nose all over your face. I remind you: he’s my star, and you’re not! Get your s**t and go to the hotel and do this s**t again, or I’ll fire you."

Cornette wasn't any less harsh on CM Punk in this hypothetical situation either:

"And [CM] Punk? Not only don’t front-face lock anybody else but don’t knock over any more of my monitors because they’re expensive. Go have your f**king match. And go back to the hotel. What the f**k? What else would you need to do?"

Vince Russo also commented on the outcome of the issues and voiced how he strongly believes the issues began when The Elite became AEW EVPs.

Mark Henry had quite an interesting response to AEW's decision to fire CM Punk

The wrestling world was divided by the announcement of CM Punk's release. Many believed it was bound to happen, while others were notably hurt and shocked. But, it seems that Mark Henry disagrees with the move.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Henry sarcastically responded to the news of Punk's departure. The veteran seemed to hint that there were many more backstage issues still at large.

“Now, you can freely go and there’d be no more complaining. There should be no complaining. The problem is gone. So-called problem, is gone. So, everything should be sh*ts and giggles, and unicorn pee, and rainbow blankets. That’s what it should be now. So, I’m curious to see how it’s gonna be. The problem is solved.”

It remains to be seen if CM Punk's AEW firing will end up unifying the locker room, as many believe. Notably, Punk is simply one of the many stars on the roster who has gotten into a scuffle backstage.

