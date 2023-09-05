The Elite taking up backstage roles in AEW was a "recipe for disaster," according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer and wrestling veteran believes The Elite being the EVPs of AEW could cause several backstage issues in the company. The name in question is Vince Russo.

The Elite comprises Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and was among AEW's first few signings in 2019. Since then, they have been the company's executive vice presidents, besides being in-ring competitors. At last year's All Out event, the trio was involved in a real-life altercation with CM Punk, leading many to question the group's backstage authority.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned why active talents should not assume corporate positions in pro wrestling companies.

"You can't be one of the boys and management at the same time, just like you can't be management and a wrestler at the same time, because I was in that spot, bro, I'm telling you that is a recipe for disaster." [25:21 - 25:37]

Russo cited The Elite's example to explain his viewpoint.

"And I said as soon as I heard that these guys were named executive vice presidents and I know how the wrestling business functions, my first question was, 'What were their qualifications? What does their resume look like that qualifies them for their job?' Bro, they had no qualifications, they had no experience as EVPs, just like Cody's [Rhodes] wife. What's your resume? You are either the boys or you are the management." [25:38 - 26:16]

Vince Russo on CM Punk's alleged beef with The Elite in AEW

The alleged differences between The Elite and CM Punk in AEW are well documented, as both sides have taken shots at each other on numerous occasions.

During the same episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo speculated how The Second City Saint's issues with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks might have started.

"I think that's what happened with Punk. All of a sudden, Punk, who is a veteran and who's been around for a long time, he's got these three guys there that are senior vice presidents [sic], I guess probably thinking they have authority over him, maybe telling him what to do. Bro, that's a hard pill to swallow. You are either talent, bro, or you are office, you cannot be both." [25:17 - 27:05]

Expand Tweet

Amid his reported beef with The Elite and Jack Perry, Punk has been released from AEW. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Second City Saint after his abrupt exit.

