“The problem is gone” – AEW personality comments on CM Punk being fired

AEW parting ways with CM Punk has been all everyone in the wrestling world has been able to talk about over the past few days. While many fans were less than pleased to receive this news, a personality within the promotion has shed light on why this might not be the worst thing in the world.

CM Punk is known to have had issues with several members of the AEW locker room. Because of this, there has reportedly been somewhat of a divide between the roster backstage.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW personality Mark Henry commented on how tensions might start to ease with CM Punk no longer in the picture:

“Now, you can freely go and there’d be no more complaining. There should be no complaining. The problem is gone. So-called problem, is gone. So, everything should be sh*ts and giggles, and unicorn pee, and rainbow blankets. That’s what it should be now. So, I’m curious to see how it’s gonna be. The problem is solved.” [01:42 - 02:13]

While many will agree with The World's Strongest Man's sentiments, which may sound good on paper, only time will tell whether the AEW roster will gain a sense of cohesion now that the Second City Saint is no longer part of the company.

Jack Perry issued an indefinite suspension after his altercation with CM Punk

Although CM Punk has been involved in many controversies over the course of his career, his recent backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In seems to be the one that broke the camel's back.

Along with getting into it with the former FTW Champion, Punk reportedly also had a heated confrontation with AEW President Tony Khan. This resulted in the Straight-Edge Superstar's contract being terminated.

Tony Khan recently confirmed that Jack Perry has been issued an indefinite suspension from the promotion for his role in the incident. Further details are yet to be revealed.

