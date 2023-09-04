CM Punk could return to WWE - Reports

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding CM Punk following AEW's All In, where he got into a backstage brawl with Jack Perry. Multiple reports surfaced which claimed that Punk assaulted Jungle Boy and even threatened the AEW honcho Tony Khan. He was subsequently fired from the company.

Punk left WWE in 2014 on poor terms, and remained absent from the squared circle until he returned to AEW in 2021. However, his run with the company wasn't smooth, as the former WWE Champion got more headlines for his off-screen scuffles than what he was doing inside the ring.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that while WWE did not show any interest in Punk when he was trying to buy back his AEW contract ten months ago, things have changed now. Since Punk is officially a free agent and there is new management in WWE, The Saviour could be set to return.

''Dave Meltzer said on WOR that while WWE didn’t pursue Punk when he was pursuing an AEW buyout ten months ago, they might when he’s a true free agent: 'You just don’t know. It’s different people in charge. It’s a different time.'” (H/T Cagesideseats)

CM Punk was allegedly frustrated in AEW

In the past, Punk and The Elite had a strained relationship because of the brawl that the two parties had backstage a few months back, but according to a report from Haus of Wrestling, there were plans for a meeting between the two parties in Atlanta prior to All In, with Tony Khan slated to attend as well. However, it appears that The Elite ultimately decided to cancel this scheduled meeting.

Fightful had asked individuals close to CM Punk regarding his recent encounters with The Elite. According to them, there was a brief interaction during All In, but CM Punk remained frustrated because The Elite apparently still weren't fully receptive to engaging in conversations with him.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena