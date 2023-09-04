CM Punk was frustrated over an unresolved issue before AEW departure - Reports

A day after the shocking news that CM Punk was released from AEW, more information regarding his affairs within the company has come to light via the latest reports.

Previously, Punk and The Elite were not on speaking terms, but a report from Haus of Wrestling revealed that a meeting between the two was scheduled to happen in Atlanta ahead of All In, and Tony Khan was supposed to be present. This was reportedly called off by the side of The Elite.

Now, Fightful Select states that there were still two different narratives regarding the status of the "planned meeting." Reportedly, those on Punk's side said the meeting was scheduled, while the other party believed it was never going to happen.

It was reported that a meeting was indeed pitched, and seemingly, both parties agreed to it. Fightful talked to Punk's camp about his recent interactions with The Elite, and they mentioned that one brief interaction they had was at All In, but in the end, CM Punk was still frustrated as The Elite were reportedly still not 100 percent open to talking to him.

Expand Tweet

There has been no response from CM Punk or his side regarding the release. Meanwhile, The Elite are also yet to comment on the matter. It remains to be seen whether either party will break their silence soon.

What are your thoughts on this recent report? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here