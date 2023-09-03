AEW made one last attempt to bury the hatchet between CM Punk and The Elite; details revealed - Reports

Former WWE Champion, CM Punk was so close to sorting out all the issues with the members of The Elite, as they were scheduled for a meeting, along with AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan.

CM Punk is currently the talk of the town among the wrestling community, for all the wrong reasons however. The Voice of the Voiceless was fired by Tony Khan from AEW, due to his reported actions during the All In backstage drama last Sunday. Punk allegedly had a physical altercation with Jack Perry, which is now apparent.

However, this was was not the first time that the Second City Saint had a backstage altercation with fellow All Elite wrestlers. He was also earlier involved in an ugly brawl with the company EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Moreover, an year has passed since that incident, but the issues between both parties still allegedly stand. According to a recent report by Haus of Wrestling, there was a meeting planned between Punk and The Elite, before All In, by Tony Khan to settle their differences, but it didn't take place on The Elite's call.

“Haus of Wrestling has learned that a sit-down with the relevant members of The Elite, CM Punk, and Tony Khan was scheduled to take place last week, ahead of AEW: All In London, but was called off at the last minute by The Elite’s camp. From what we understand, it was going to take place in Atlanta, and Tony Khan would have been present.” [H/T NoDQ.com]

Tony Khan described how he came to a decision to fire CM Punk

Following the official statement issued by AEW regarding the contract termination of CM Punk, fans were waiting to hear from the CEO and President of the company, Tony Khan, on the details behind the decision taken. Khan explained everything in front of a hostile crowd in Chicago:

"I've been going to wrestling shows for over 30 years, I've been producing 'em on this network for nearly four years, never in all that time have I ever felt until last Sunday that my security, my safety, my life was in danger at a wrestling show." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Considering the statement, Khan had to take some strict action, in regard to the indisciplinary action by CM Punk. Henceforth, only time will tell if Punk is done with wrestling now, or he will be seen again, inside the squared circle, somewhere down the line.

