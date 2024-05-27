A disastrous botch causes Will Ospreay to scarily land on his head at AEW Double or Nothing

A major botch occurred tonight during Will Ospreay's match at Double or Nothing, which caused concern among many. This would be during his match against Roderick Strong.

The two stars faced off with the AEW International Championship on the line after Ospreay earned his shot by winning the #1 Contendership Casino Gauntlet match last month. Tensions were high heading to the match as the Undisputed Kingdom had done all they could do to slow down The Aerial Assassin.

During the first few minutes of the match, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett interfered heavily. At one point, with the referee distracted, Taven lifted Ospreay up on his shoulder, and Bennett went for an outside dive into a clothesline. However, they all missed the timing, and Ospreay went crashing as he fell on his head.

Fortunately, Will Ospreay was able to recover from the fall and go on to continue his pursuit of taking down Roderick Strong. Despite The Undisputed Kingdom continuously interfering, this would not be enough to slow down The Aerial Assassin and he would continue to put on a show.

He ended up taking the win at the pay-per-view and has not looked like he's slowing down anytime soon.