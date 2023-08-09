A fan dares Bully Ray to put AEW President Tony Khan through a table; WWE legend finally responds

One WWE Hall of Famer thinks AEW President Tony Khan does not have the guts to be put through a table. The legend in question is none other than Bully Ray.

Unlike former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Tony Khan has not been involved in a wrestling capacity in AEW yet. The head booker of the company has made several on-screen appearances, but they have mostly been to announce shows and other happenings within the promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took to Twitter and answered a fan who asked him when he was going to put Khan through a table. The former tag team champion replied that the Fulham owner did not have the guts to take the bump.

“Not sure he has the guts to do that. Would pop a hell of a rating though.”

Would pop a hell of a rating though. twitter.com/88_aloooy/stat… Not sure he has the guts to do that.Would pop a hell of a rating though.

Bully is currently with IMPACT Wrestling, where he has been in a feud with former world champion Josh Alexander. The legend has also been in a feud with his real-life friend and fellow legend, Tommy Dreamer. It remains to be seen whether Ray will ever make his presence felt in AEW.

Tony Khan once stunned Shawn Spears

Even though Tony Khan has not been involved in a match as of yet, he still can pull off certain wrestling moves. This was evident as an old clip resurfaced online where the AEW chief gave a stunner to Shawn Spears.

It was after an AEW Dynamite show at Corpus Christi where Tony was in the ring with Cody Rhodes, his brother Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and Aubrey Edwards, who is a referee. Fans were also left in awe of the silky smooth moves of the AEW President.

While Khan has never officially entered the ring, that could change if he is challenged to a match in the near future. It will be interesting to see how things pan out.

