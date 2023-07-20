"Absolute perfect execution man!!!!" – Fans can't get enough of Tony Khan delivering a stunner to AEW star in resurfaced clip

AEW supremo Tony Khan is one of the most passionate guys in wrestling and we have seen him in a backstage role so far. He has had the odd promo here and there but it has mostly been in an executive role.

An old clip of Tony has resurfaced where he hits a stunner on Shawn Spears after an AEW Dynamite show at Corpus Christi. Tony appears to give Spears a can of beer and then proceeds to stun the Chairman in a hilarious segment. In the ring were current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, his brother Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and referee Aubrey Edwards.

Fans had mixed reactions to Tony dishing out the stunner with one fan claiming:

"Tony Khan hitting a Stunner is crazy lmao."

Given that the clip was from a few years back, it is more than possible that Tony might have improved his in-ring game. Similar to Vince McMahon, if TK can up his game and get into the ring, it would add a new dimension to his character and make for great television.

Tony Khan interacts with John Cena’s father

John Cena Sr. was at AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts and Tony Khan was seen interacting with the father of The Cenation Leader. Cena’s dad confirmed earlier in the week that he would be present at the show and he kept his word.

A fan posted an image of Cena Sr. talking with Tony and ring announcer Justin Roberts. TK was seen listening intently to what the elder statesman had to say and Justin Roberts had a smile on his face right through.

@AEW @tdgarden Absolutely loved this interaction@TonyKhan and @JustinRoberts after the Show with John Cena Sr! That's sooooo awesome!! And hearing Tony's Story about how he met Mr John Cena Sr 🥹🥹 #Boston @AEW @tdgarden #AEWDynamite #AEWBloodAndGuts !! pic.twitter.com/8C7pRC1CY5

John Cena has a habit of posting obscure stuff on his social media and it will be interesting to see if he comments on this particular meeting between his dad and the AEW supremo.