AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to put his world title on the line this Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view. He will face the winner of the Casino Ladder match, MJF. Following Moxley's promo last night on Dynamite, the wrestling world is predicting that the manager of Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal, will turn on the champion and cost him the title.

Building on the Full Gear main event, the AEW World Champion came out to the ring on last night's Dynamite and had some strong words for MJF. Moxley claimed that he is the Best in the World and was not scared of his opponent.

Following the promo, Stokely Hathaway and The Firm came out and attacked the world champion. Surprisingly, none of the Blackpool Combat Club members came out to rescue their champion. This got the wrestling world wondering if the seeds are being planted for William Regal and the rest of his faction to turn on Moxley.

‏۟ @shelovesrey @AEW I just have a feeling in my bones that William Regal is going to turn on Moxley and cause him the title. Aligning himself with MJF #AEWDynamite @AEW I just have a feeling in my bones that William Regal is going to turn on Moxley and cause him the title. Aligning himself with MJF #AEWDynamite

RING SPAN @ring_span #JonMoxley #WilliamRegal Imagine for a moment that MJF shows his true inner scoundrel and screws Jon Moxley for the World Championship at #AEWFullGear via a heel turn from the ULTIMATE scoundrel, William Regal; who turns out to be in cahoots with MJF! Ya never know. #AEWDynamite Imagine for a moment that MJF shows his true inner scoundrel and screws Jon Moxley for the World Championship at #AEWFullGear via a heel turn from the ULTIMATE scoundrel, William Regal; who turns out to be in cahoots with MJF! Ya never know. #AEWDynamite #JonMoxley #WilliamRegal

Waylon Hammack @Waylow28 @MattJacksonOOC @AEW I was thinking the same thing . The only way moxley could loose if regal turned on him ! MJF need Wardlow and now he needs a Manager. @MattJacksonOOC @AEW I was thinking the same thing . The only way moxley could loose if regal turned on him ! MJF need Wardlow and now he needs a Manager.

People were also not happy about the promo segment and felt it was a bit too boring.

Nathan @Best4Business15 @AEW This is a not good promo @AEW This is a not good promo

Fans also blamed the crowd for being quiet during the entire promo.

The wrestling world was not fond of several wrestlers using CM Punk's catchphrase "Best in the World". They feel that gives the impression that the wrestler is delusional.

Anshul Chaudhary🇮🇳 @thehindu9389 @AEW Tired of wrestlers calling themselves best in the world 🤦‍♂️ @AEW Tired of wrestlers calling themselves best in the world 🤦‍♂️

G.L.M. @GLM74619763



"Best wrestler in the world" @AEW Time to turn the Channel."Best wrestler in the world" @AEW Time to turn the Channel. "Best wrestler in the world" https://t.co/mEp1hCFZB2

Christopher Stingray @ChrisStingray @AEW Was a good promo but the ‘I’m the best wrestler in the world’ just comes off delusional and seriously warped. @AEW Was a good promo but the ‘I’m the best wrestler in the world’ just comes off delusional and seriously warped.

During his promo, Moxley was confused about the day the pay-per-view was going to take place and Twitter did not let it slide.

Joe Yankee @Joeyankee718 @AEW Would it kill the champion of the company to know that the pay-per-view is Saturday and not Sunday? He said it twice. I mean Jesus. @AEW Would it kill the champion of the company to know that the pay-per-view is Saturday and not Sunday? He said it twice. I mean Jesus.

Few enjoyed the promo segment and appreciated the world champion.

MJF saved Jon Moxley from The Firm

As mentioned earlier, The Firm interrupted Jon Moxley's promo and attacked him. While the members of the Blackpool Combat Club did not come to his aid, his challenger, MJF, came out and single-handedly took out The Firm.

After Friedman took out The Firm, he made it clear that he did not help Jon Moxley in an act of kindness but rather because he wanted to prove to the world that he could win the world title on his own without any help.

The two stars have wrestled each other in the past, the last time around Moxley had his hand raised and only time will tell if history repeats itself.

Who do you think will take home the title this Saturday? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

