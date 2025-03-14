"A huge plot twist" "Tony can't book big men" - Netizens stunned as 42-year-old star reportedly chooses WWE over AEW

WWE has its sights set on bringing in major free agent Jeff Cobb. Many fans are stunned as they expected him to join AEW.

Cobb is one of the finest talents to come out of NJPW but is now looking to take the next step in his professional career in 2025. After he failed to conquer the G1 Climax, the star would openly question what was next for him. Many fans had pegged him to make a potential move to All Elite Wrestling after a few cameo appearances in Tony Khan's company, but it seems Cobb has chosen the Stamford-based promotion instead.

It's not official yet, but reports have emerged claiming that Cobb has appeared on WWE's internal roster, which could mean that plans are already being made to bring him in. This news has set the wrestling world alight, with some being quite shocked about the NJPW talent choosing to side with the Triple H-led company instead of All Elite Wrestling.

Fans on X (fka Twitter) have started giving their takes on the situation:

While some fans are undoubtedly shocked that Jeff Cobb might not come to All Elite Wrestling, others seem to think it's because the landscape has changed.

"Jeff Cobb choosing WWE over AEW is incredibly shocking but also very telling…" tweeted a fan.

"Tony can't book big men," wrote this one.

"WHAT?! Jeff Cobb?! I thought he goes to AEW?!" said another.

Jeff Cobb has been teasing fans over WWE and AEW rumors

Jeff Cobb seems to know the rumors going around about him either making a move to WWE or AEW. The top heavyweight star had been looking to compete far in the prestigious NJPW G1 Climax but suffered a few defeats that may have stopped him in his tracks.

After making a vague post about what he should do next for his career, questioning if he should pack his bags and go elsewhere, the star has now started to tease the fans:

"Ok ok ok, I made a vague post about rumors….. here’s the real scoop….. I found a bad a** sandwich shop next to the goods gym in Osaka! Very tasty!" Jeff Cobb tweeted.

The fans will have to wait and see if and when the star will make his debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

