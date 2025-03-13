Jon Moxley and his Death Riders are still running roughshod over AEW's roster, but new faces like "Speedball" Mike Bailey are making their way into the promotion and could soon provide a problem for the faction. However, one of Moxley's former rivals, Jeff Cobb, is not expected to sign with the Jacksonville-based company.

Jeff Cobb has been a powerhouse for New Japan Pro-Wrestling for years, and he's competed for AEW several times as well. He and Jon Moxley have shared the ring on a few occasions, with the last being the May 15, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

Cobb might be finishing up with NJPW soon. He recently cut a promo in which he lamented his poor win-loss record and suggested that he might take his talents elsewhere. Fightful Select has reported that WWE is interested in the 42-year-old and might bring him into the fold.

The report also noted that, according to a source within AEW, Cobb wasn't expected to join Tony Khan's promotion. That being the case, it looks like the big man won't be a threat to Moxley's AEW World Championship reign.

Jon Moxley says he underestimated Adam Copeland

This year's AEW Revolution saw Jon Moxley defend his AEW World Championship against Adam Copeland. The Rated-R Superstar gave it his best shot and even had Mox on the ropes for a short time, but the unanticipated inclusion of Christian Cage late in the match cost him his shot at the title.

Cage cashed in his title contract and inserted himself into the main event match, making it a three-way late in the game. Moxley was able to use this to his advantage and pinned The Patriarch to retain his championship.

The Purveyor of Violence spoke after the match, saying that he'd underestimated Cope. However, he claimed that he never makes the same mistake twice.

You can check out his promo below:

Jon Moxley escaped with his AEW World Championship once again, but he still has plenty of challengers coming after him, including Jay White. Whether the Death Riders leader can hang onto his title until All In: Texas remains to be seen.

