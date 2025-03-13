Jon Moxley finally speaks out after AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley has finally spoken out after the controversial finish at AEW Revolution on Dynamite. He is definitely walking on thin ice with the fans after the pay-per-view.

Ad

At Revolution, the AEW World Champion shocked the world by not only defeating Adam Copeland but also Christian Cage after he decided to cash in his guaranteed world title shot which he earned at All In last year. This left many fans disappointed.

However, Jon Moxley has now spoken out and, in a refreshing note, praised Adam Copeland briefly during his promo, stating that what the WWE Hall of Famer is made of is rare. But that was about it as he went out bashing Cope after that.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He said that he underestimated Copeland’s desire and resolve to climb to the top step by step. Moxley then asserted that he is the AEW Champion for a reason—he never makes the same mistake twice.

One thing that has become clear after this promo is that Moxley is not done with Adam Copeland, despite how the main event concluded at AEW Revolution. It will be interesting to see how the WWE Hall of Famer responds to this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback