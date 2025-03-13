Top free agent draws WWE's attention - Reports

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania, and some new and old names have popped up across all three brands during this period. According to a new report, the name Jeff Cobb has garnered some interest in the free agent market, and the Stamford-based promotion also appears to be interested.

Jeff Cobb is a notable name in the industry, who made a name for himself on the independent circuit and in Japan as a professional wrestler. Cobb has been successful as a singles star and in the tag team division with Great-O-Khan in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE has been interested in Jeff Cobb ever since he became a free agent. Last month, he teased taking his talents elsewhere when he was falling down the card in Japan. Moreover, the report stated the new regime has had their eyes on Cobb, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for him.

Jeff Cobb once turned down an offer from WWE

In 2014, Jeff Cobb received a tryout from WWE, but it led nowhere as he never signed with the company. In the coming years, Cobb spent time working for promotions such as Lucha Underground, PWG, and NJPW, where he became a household name.

In an interview on the All Real Wrestling podcast, Cobb revealed that the Stamford-based promotion made him an offer before NJPW, but he didn't sign it. He later revealed he didn't put pen to paper, since he couldn't have performed outside the company, as World Wrestling Entertainment operated very differently at the time under Vince McMahon.

"Great money but, at the end of the day, you know, it’s — money is gonna make a lot of your problems go away but at the end of the day, money won’t make you happy so I wanted to work somewhere where I felt like I fit in more [...] You know, if I went to WWE, I wouldn’t be able to do a random indie booking if I wanted to [...] New Japan, I love Japan. The culture is amazing out there and the style of wrestling," Cobb said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jeff Cobb in 2025 and whether he will finally sign up with World Wrestling Entertainment.

