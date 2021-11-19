"Money won't make you happy" - Jeff Cobb reveals why he didn’t sign with WWE

Before Jeff Cobb put pen to paper with New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2020, he received a contract offer from WWE.

Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast to discuss a variety of subjects. During the discussion, Cobb made the surprising revelation that WWE had made a contract offer to him before he signed with New Japan.

"I did get contract offers from other places. But at the end of the day, it was — you know like — I mean WWE offered me a contract," Jeff Cobb said. "Great money but, at the end of the day, you know, it’s — money is gonna make a lot of your problems go away but at the end of the day, money won’t make you happy so I wanted to work somewhere where I felt like I fit in more (...) You know, if I went to WWE, I wouldn’t be able to do a random indie booking if I wanted to (...) New Japan, I love Japan. The culture is amazing out there and the style of wrestling."

All Real Wrestling Podcast @_ARWP_ Checkout my interview with @RealJeffCobb I truly love what he and the United Empire are doing in NJPW. We talk about his journey in professional wrestling the biggest choices he has had to made to follow his dreams. We talk all things United Empire/ NJPW. youtu.be/0zYUFD7cPAs Checkout my interview with @RealJeffCobb I truly love what he and the United Empire are doing in NJPW. We talk about his journey in professional wrestling the biggest choices he has had to made to follow his dreams. We talk all things United Empire/ NJPW. youtu.be/0zYUFD7cPAs https://t.co/GfVpG6xFfo

Jeff Cobb is happy that New Japan lets him walk through the forbidden door

Even though Jeff Cobb is under contract with New Japan, he likes the freedom that the promotion provides him to walk through the forbidden door and appear for other companies like MLW and AEW.

"Like you mentioned, I definitely feel like I fit in better and I felt at the time, you know, New Japan was gonna be my home and it is my home," Jeff Cobb continued. "That’s not to take anything away from other companies that offered me contracts. But because I am with New Japan and with this quote-unquote forbidden door, you know, I’m still able to pop up on like an AEW or MLW or IMPACT if the time’s right so, I felt like I made the right choice."

Cobb has only appeared for AEW once, but reports earlier this year suggested both sides are interested in working again at some point in the future.

Thanks to POST Wrestling for the transcription of this podcast.

