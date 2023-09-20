"A jobless man that's so lonely" - 13-time champion takes a shot at CM Punk after his AEW firing

Another wrestler has expressed their dislike towards CM Punk. This was Effy, an openly gay wrestler known for his stints on the independent circuit.

The Weapon of Sass Destruction has been wrestling in the independent scene since 2018 and has not appeared for any major promotion. He previously expressed that he did not want to compete in WWE or AEW and was fine where he was. He has already amassed 13 different title reigns across various promotions.

Taking to Twitter, Effy dissed CM Punk by changing the lyrics to his theme song, Cult of Personality by Living Colour. Along with the lyrics, he included a GIF of Punk that indicated his willingness to continue the ridicule.

“look in my eyes, what do you see? a jobless man that’s so lonely.”

Why did some stars dislike CM Punk as a locker room leader?

CM Punk seemingly never had the full support of the AEW locker room during his time with the promotion. While there were some who were very close to him and were by his side, this was not the case for everyone.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, NXT and AEW veteran Bobby Fish explained why he thought this was the case. For him, Punk tried to appoint himself the locker room leader when this was not even the general consensus. He compared this to when The Undertaker used to lead WWE's locker room, but this was because they chose him, not because he volunteered.

"Phil [CM Punk], I think what he doesn’t understand is that The Undertaker is the locker room leader because the boys gave him that position. You don’t anoint yourself. And that’s what he did and was attempting to do in that moment."

Clearly, to this day, many people in the industry are not too pleased with the Straight Edge Superstar and his actions and behavior. Now that he is not with AEW, it will be interesting just how differently things will go behind the scenes.

Do you think Punk leaving AEW will have a big impact on the promotion moving forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.