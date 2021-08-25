Last minute change was made to CM Punk's AEW debut

Tony Schiavone provided some details on CM Punk's AEW debut on the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast. Schiavone revealed that one big change was made to the format of Punk's debut on the day of the show.

The AEW commentator explained that during the production meeting the day before Rampage (via phone), Tony Khan was still referring to CM Punk as a "special guest" instead of revealing his name. Schiavone also revealed that the original plan was for him to introduce Punk to fans in Chicago:

"Tony [Khan] read over the format and the format had said 'special guest' and Tony referred to him as a special guest. True to form, Tony did not say CM Punk's name at all," Schiavone said. "Then he contacted me in the night via text and said 'Listen, I am thinking that I'm going to have you introduce him'. I said that I'd be honored but we need to talk about what I'm going to say because what I'm going to say should be minimal."

Schiavone revealed that the plan was changed to CM Punk coming out on his own after his music hit on the day of the show.

"I sat there talking to him for a little bit and Tony Khan came in and we all three sat and talked. It was decided, and I think rightfully so even though I really wanted to be a part of this, it was rightfully so that he would come out on his own," Schiavone said.

CM Punk will make his first AEW Dynamite appearance later tonight

Following his AEW debut on Rampage last Friday, CM Punk is set to make his first appearance on Dynamite later tonight. The Second City Saint is set to be interviewed in the middle of the ring by Tony Schiavone.

Punk is set to wrestle his first match inside an AEW ring on September 5 at the All Out pay-per-view against Darby Allin. Allin, one of AEW's fastest-rising young stars, admitted in a post-Rampage promo that facing Punk would be an honor.

