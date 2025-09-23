  • home icon
"A loser who hasn't won anything in years" - Top AEW star fires brutal shots at AJ Styles

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 23, 2025 03:43 GMT
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion [Image Credit: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has been one of the most talented wrestlers the promotion has to offer. Many believe that the company isn't utilizing him to his full potential, and therefore, he should consider joining AEW. He signed a one-year deal with the global sports entertainment juggernaut last year. Surprisingly, he reportedly sent out "feelers" about wrestling in other promotions.

The Phenomenal One's current contract doesn't end until February 2026, and fans recently have been wondering if Tony Khan will hire the former WWE Champion. AEW star Ricochet didn't think the company needed Styles as it already has the Highlight of the Night. The latter got into an argument with a fan about the same issue.

A fan taunted Ricochet that AJ Styles is a main event star, while the One and Only is floating in the mid-card level. The heel star then claimed that the Phenomenal One is a 'loser' and hasn't picked up any major victories or singles titles in recent years.

"He's a loser who hasn't won anything in years," he wrote.

Eric Bischoff reacted to a recent AJ Styles promo

The former WWE Champion recently cut an 'unscripted' promo for the fans live in the arena while RAW was off air. He called out the higher-ups who were apparently sabotaging his WWE run.

While speaking on 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff said that he liked the segment very much and even texted him following the promo.

"It's a great premise for a solid angle going forward. That's my take on it. I did see the clip, and it was on social media, so I was able to see it. I almost sent AJ a text saying, 'That was an awesome, awesome interview,' because it was heartfelt," he said.

It will be interesting to see if AJ ever steps foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

bell-icon Manage notifications