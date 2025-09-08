AJ Styles reportedly checked out his options before re-signing with WWE

A recent report suggests that AJ Styles checked out his options outside WWE before electing to re-sign with the promotion. Styles battled The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship last week on RAW.

According to a report from Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, Styles sent out "feelers" before re-signing his most recent contract extension that will keep him with the promotion until February 2026. The report noted that Styles got a lot of interest on the convention circuit from promoters, but it is unknown if he was looking to wrestle in other companies.

Jon Alba @JonAlba I just dropped some exclusive info for @SI_wrestling on some of the outside interest in AJ Styles prior to him re-signing his latest #WWE deal ⬇️

El Grande Americano interfered in the Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio last week on RAW and helped Dirty Dom emerge victorious. Styles and El Grande Americano are scheduled to compete in a singles match during tonight's edition of the red brand in Wisconsin.

Xavier Woods claims AJ Styles is in WWE because of him

The New Day's Xavier Woods recently suggested that AJ Styles and other former TNA stars were in the promotion because of him.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Woods discussed his Consequences Creed character during his time in TNA. The veteran noted that he was the first homegrown TNA star to be successful in WWE, and that led to many other stars following in his footsteps, including Styles.

"When you really go back and look through the history books, I am the first homegrown TNA talent to find true success in WWE. When you break that down, that means that I am the one who washed the stink off of TNA and made it acceptable for us to cross over to WWE. That is why AJ Styles is now here. That's why Petey Williams has a job here. Robert Roode has a job here. That's why Samoa Joe got to come here for a little while," he claimed.

You can check out Woods' comments in the video below:

Styles' son recently made it known on social media that he was unhappy with how Triple H was booking his father. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 48-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.

