20-year veteran says AJ Styles joined WWE because of him

A 20-year veteran has claimed that AJ Styles joined WWE because of him. The Phenomenal One has been with the sports entertainment juggernaut since 2016 and has enjoyed great success with the promotion.
Having spent most of his wrestling career in TNA, Styles has been able to establish himself as a top star in the company. However, New Day member Xavier Woods has claimed that if it weren't for him, Styles wouldn't have been in WWE.
During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Woods talked about his Consequences Creed character from TNA. He mentioned when he would bring the character back and then brought up his impact after finding success in WWE as a TNA talent.
"When you really go back and look through the history books, I am the first homegrown TNA talent to find true success in WWE. When you break that down, that means that I am the one who washed the stink off of TNA and made it acceptable for us to cross over to WWE. That is why AJ Styles is now here. That's why Petey Williams has a job here. Robert Roode has a job here. That's why Samoa Joe got to come here for a little while," he claimed.
Xavier Woods began his wrestling career in 2005 and had a run in NWA before joining TNA in 2007. He also had a stint in NJPW and eventually joined WWE in 2010. Since then, he has become one of the decorated stars in the promotion.
Woods said that without him coming to WWE and finding success, "none of them would be here."
"People want to say, 'Oh, AJ Styles.' Yes, AJ is very good. He's incredible. One of the best. He's one of the reasons that I got into TNA in the first place, but I still did this first. I'm still the one. I'm still the man. And so, we're going to acknowledge that first and foremost," he mentioned.
AJ Styles looks set to continue his feud with Dominik Mysterio
This week on RAW, AJ Styles faced Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship in Paris. As he was closing in on a win, interference by El Grande Americano allowed Dirty Dom to pick up the win and retain his Title.
Having already beaten Styles at SummerSlam, Dominik would have been hoping that his feud was done. However, a report from PWInsider suggests that is not the case.
The report notes that the rivalry between the second-generation star and AJ Styles is set to continue in the coming weeks.
