Unfortunate news for Dominik Mysterio following WWE RAW - Reports

Dominik Mysterio successfully became a top name on WWE RAW when he stepped out of Rey Mysterio's shadow. However, there's reportedly some unfortunate news for Dirty Dom following his successful title defense in France.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW in France, Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship in a match against AJ Styles. However, the finish wasn't clean, as El Grande Americano assisted Dirty Dom in retaining his title over The Phenomenal One in front of thousands.

According to PWInsider, Dominik Mysterio isn't done with AJ Styles, as their feud is set to continue in the coming weeks. The second-generation star spent weeks avoiding the veteran, and it looks like the feud isn't over yet. Moreover, the report suggests the storyline will enter its next chapter at the upcoming Worlds Collide event.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion is set to face El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in Las Vegas. Unfortunately for Dominik Mysterio, it'll be interesting to see when the feud with AJ Styles comes to an end.

Dominik Mysterio believes he can take on top WWE name

Dominik Mysterio reached new heights as a performer when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. The second-generation WWE star gained confidence following the win and has been calling himself the best Mysterio and the king of luchadors.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion claimed he can easily take on Omos if they do get inside the wrestling ring.

"Are you kidding me? There's a reason Omos is wrestling right now. If not, you would've seen him playing in the NBA or something, but the man is over here wrestling. I'll tell you this much: put me in a one-on-one match with Omos, and I'll show you why that dude is wrestling. I don't care if he's eight feet tall," Mysterio said.

The Nigerian Giant competed at the recent AAA event, where Dominik Mysterio was in the main event against three top names.

