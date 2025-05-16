Major WWE name shockingly calls out Omos for a match

Omos has been away from WWE television for a while and hasn't competed inside the ring for the Stamford-based promotion in over a year. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio shockingly called out The Nigerian Giant for a one-on-one contest.

A few years ago, Omos was a staple on the weekly product and went head-to-head against notable names in the company. However, the Nigerian Giant's appearances became limited under Triple H's creative regime, and the former RAW Tag Team Champion was rarely seen in gimmick matches.

In an interview on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, the current Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, called out Omos when the host talked about the absent star's basketball skills. Later, Mysterio claimed he's ready to have a one-on-one match with The Nigerian Giant, and would prove that he's the better wrestler.

"Are you kidding me? There's a reason Omos is wrestling right now. If not, you would've seen him playing in the NBA or something, but the man is over here wrestling. I'll tell you this much: put me in a one-on-one match with Omos, and I'll show you why that dude is wrestling. I don't care if he's eight feet tall," Mysterio said. (From 11:40 to 12:00)

Omos hasn't had a one-on-one match for WWE in over two years

In 2022, Omos became a notable name on WWE's main roster when he aligned with MVP after WrestleMania 38. The Nigerian Giant was destined to receive a significant push under the old regime after he scored a pinfall win over Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

Unfortunately for Omos, the new regime prioritized other names, and The Nigerian Giant was used at a lesser capacity. In 2023, he had a one-on-one match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, which he lost. In the following month, he had a singles bout against Seth Rollins in Puerto Rico, which he lost.

After this, Omos was mainly used in gimmick matches like Battle Royale and Royal Rumble, but failed to win. Earlier this year, he won the GHC Tag Team Titles in Japan with Jack Morris. After giving up the title, he ended his run in NOAH. It'll be interesting to see when he returns to WWE.

